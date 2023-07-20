Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 763
Another visitor
A red admiral butterfly visiting the purple cone flowers (a great draw for all pollinators, I see). Some damage to its wings- life is hard for a butterfly.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
763
photos
55
followers
29
following
209% complete
View this month »
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th July 2023 5:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
red admiral
,
purple cone flowers
Jo Worboys
Another great picture Heather the flowers do set off the butterflies colours
July 20th, 2023
Pyrrhula
A great composition with the capture of those two nice flowers and beautiful butterfly.
July 20th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Love your beautiful butterfly matching the centre of the flowers. A wonderful capture and great details.
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close