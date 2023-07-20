Previous
Another visitor by 365projectorgheatherb
Another visitor

A red admiral butterfly visiting the purple cone flowers (a great draw for all pollinators, I see). Some damage to its wings- life is hard for a butterfly.
20th July 2023

Heather

ace
Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
209% complete

Jo Worboys
Another great picture Heather the flowers do set off the butterflies colours
July 20th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A great composition with the capture of those two nice flowers and beautiful butterfly.
July 20th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Love your beautiful butterfly matching the centre of the flowers. A wonderful capture and great details.
July 20th, 2023  
