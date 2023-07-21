Previous
A Perfect Pairing by 365projectorgheatherb
A Perfect Pairing

A bee and a cup plant (new to me): a perfect pairing on this beautiful sunny day.
Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost ace
A great capture the little bee blends in well with the lovely daisy flower.
July 22nd, 2023  
