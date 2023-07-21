Sign up
Photo 764
A Perfect Pairing
A bee and a cup plant (new to me): a perfect pairing on this beautiful sunny day.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
764
photos
55
followers
29
following
209% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st July 2023 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
bee
,
summer
,
cup plant
wendy frost
ace
A great capture the little bee blends in well with the lovely daisy flower.
July 22nd, 2023
