Summer Bells by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 765

Summer Bells

Another new flower for me: creeping bellflower. I love how its delicate blue-lavender bells catch the light (even if it is considered an invasive species, in Canada anyhow)
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Dawn ace
So pretty
July 22nd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great shot of this lovely flower and the beautiful bokey background. Fav.
July 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty!
July 22nd, 2023  
