Photo 765
Summer Bells
Another new flower for me: creeping bellflower. I love how its delicate blue-lavender bells catch the light (even if it is considered an invasive species, in Canada anyhow)
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd July 2023 4:06am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
creeping bellflower
Dawn
ace
So pretty
July 22nd, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great shot of this lovely flower and the beautiful bokey background. Fav.
July 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty!
July 22nd, 2023
