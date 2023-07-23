Sign up
Previous
Photo 766
A Royal Visit
Always a thrill to see- and a bonus to capture- a monarch butterfly.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
2
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
766
photos
56
followers
29
following
209% complete
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
766
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd July 2023 12:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
monarch butterfly
Lesley
ace
Perfect in every way. Big fav
July 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Perfection ! What a super capture , focus and dof! and beautifully composed ! - big fav
July 23rd, 2023
