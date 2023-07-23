Previous
A Royal Visit
Photo 766

A Royal Visit

Always a thrill to see- and a bonus to capture- a monarch butterfly.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Lesley ace
Perfect in every way. Big fav
July 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Perfection ! What a super capture , focus and dof! and beautifully composed ! - big fav
July 23rd, 2023  
