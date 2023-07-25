Previous
The Last of the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 768

The Last of the Sun

The end of the day with the cup plant (and me) catching the last of the sun.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely
July 26th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A lovely bright and cheerful capture and with great bokeh in the back ground.
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise