Previous
Curves by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 769

Curves

I never tire of daylilies. Today the curves caught my eye.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Curves and curls , and great colour tones in the petals!
July 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely colour in petals and yes nice curves
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise