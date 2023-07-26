Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 769
Curves
I never tire of daylilies. Today the curves caught my eye.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
769
photos
57
followers
29
following
210% complete
View this month »
762
763
764
765
766
767
768
769
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th July 2023 6:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
daylily
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Curves and curls , and great colour tones in the petals!
July 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely colour in petals and yes nice curves
July 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close