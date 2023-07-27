Previous
A Good News Story by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 770

A Good News Story

The story- Here is our nephew Dustin in the hospital gown (and the pink crocs), Carolyn on the left and sister-in-law Connie (Dustin's mother) on the right. When Dustin was 18, he was stricken with autoimmune hepatitis, which damaged his liver. (He is now 37.) In 2017, Dustin received a liver transplant from part of a liver donated by Rob, one of Carolyn's brothers. All went well for about four years, but then problems developed. So here is Dustin, nine days after his second liver transplant, this time a complete liver donated by the family of the deceased. I should add that Dustin and Connie (and brother Michael) live in Winnipeg, so Dustin and Connie were flown to Toronto by medical transport the day before surgery. So many generous, hardworking, dedicated, and skilled people came together to make this miracle happen- a good news story!
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Pyrrhula
The story is hartbreaking. At last there is a new begiining. Thanks to all who have help. Fav.
July 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Thanks for sharing your story, and may this time the transplant will be 100% success! A ll best wishes!
July 27th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
All the best, thanks to the generous people and technologies.
July 27th, 2023  
Heather ace
@yaorenliu Yes, the technologies too!
July 27th, 2023  
