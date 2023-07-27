A Good News Story

The story- Here is our nephew Dustin in the hospital gown (and the pink crocs), Carolyn on the left and sister-in-law Connie (Dustin's mother) on the right. When Dustin was 18, he was stricken with autoimmune hepatitis, which damaged his liver. (He is now 37.) In 2017, Dustin received a liver transplant from part of a liver donated by Rob, one of Carolyn's brothers. All went well for about four years, but then problems developed. So here is Dustin, nine days after his second liver transplant, this time a complete liver donated by the family of the deceased. I should add that Dustin and Connie (and brother Michael) live in Winnipeg, so Dustin and Connie were flown to Toronto by medical transport the day before surgery. So many generous, hardworking, dedicated, and skilled people came together to make this miracle happen- a good news story!