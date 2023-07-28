Sign up
Previous
Photo 771
A Scorcher
Wicked heat and humidity today- what my dad used to call "a scorcher." These cone flowers could use a drink of water, like the rest of us.
Thank you all for your best wishes for Dustin's speedy recovery and a good life ahead. I passed on your best wishes to him. He is touched and thinks you're all pretty cool :)
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
771
photos
57
followers
29
following
211% complete
View this month »
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th July 2023 5:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
cone flowers
Pyrrhula
A great composition and close up capture. Fav.
July 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They certainly look in need of a drink , hope your scorching heat will diminish and it will be cooler for all !
July 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
July 29th, 2023
