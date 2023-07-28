Previous
A Scorcher by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 771

A Scorcher

Wicked heat and humidity today- what my dad used to call "a scorcher." These cone flowers could use a drink of water, like the rest of us.

Thank you all for your best wishes for Dustin's speedy recovery and a good life ahead. I passed on your best wishes to him. He is touched and thinks you're all pretty cool :)
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Heather

Pyrrhula
A great composition and close up capture. Fav.
July 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
They certainly look in need of a drink , hope your scorching heat will diminish and it will be cooler for all !
July 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
July 29th, 2023  
