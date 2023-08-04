Previous
En Route by 365projectorgheatherb
En Route

With garden phlox, the bees bury deep into the petals, making a capture pretty difficult, but I got this one en route.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
A great close up with nice details. Fav.
(The purple flowers are, I think, remains of an earier crop.)
August 4th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A lovely bee and capture amongst the pretty purple flowers.
August 4th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Ooh great one Heather, I love the sharp focus of the bee and the softness of the flowers. Fav
August 4th, 2023  
