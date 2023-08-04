Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 778
En Route
With garden phlox, the bees bury deep into the petals, making a capture pretty difficult, but I got this one en route.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
778
photos
57
followers
29
following
213% complete
View this month »
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th August 2023 4:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
bee
,
pink
,
summer
,
garden phlox
Pyrrhula
A great close up with nice details. Fav.
(The purple flowers are, I think, remains of an earier crop.)
August 4th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A lovely bee and capture amongst the pretty purple flowers.
August 4th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Ooh great one Heather, I love the sharp focus of the bee and the softness of the flowers. Fav
August 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
(The purple flowers are, I think, remains of an earier crop.)