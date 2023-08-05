Sign up
Photo 779
Looking its Best
Somehow I think this bee knew it was looking its best in the late afternoon sunlight.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
bee
,
summer
,
purple coneflower
,
southern globethistle
