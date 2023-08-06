Sign up
Previous
Photo 780
Clear Blue
No monarch butterflies this Sunday, but a clear blue sky earlier today was a good sight as well.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th August 2023 12:23am
blue
flowers
orange
summer
daylily
wendy frost
ace
A great capture with the beautiful blue sky and gorgeous lily.
August 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely against the sky
August 6th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely coloured daylily. The weather has been smiling on us the last couple of weeks, quite a few blue sky, sunny, days and most of the rain has come at night.
August 7th, 2023
