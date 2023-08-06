Previous
Clear Blue by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 780

Clear Blue

No monarch butterflies this Sunday, but a clear blue sky earlier today was a good sight as well.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

wendy frost ace
A great capture with the beautiful blue sky and gorgeous lily.
August 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely against the sky
August 6th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely coloured daylily. The weather has been smiling on us the last couple of weeks, quite a few blue sky, sunny, days and most of the rain has come at night.
August 7th, 2023  
