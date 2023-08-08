Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 782
Just Because
A daylily- just because I love the colours!
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
782
photos
57
followers
29
following
214% complete
View this month »
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th August 2023 5:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
orange
,
summer
,
daylily
Joanne Diochon
ace
It’s especially nice to take photos of daylilies because they are beautiful but the actual flowers only last a day so a phot prolongs the enjoyment.
August 8th, 2023
Jo Worboys
I love the two tones Heather, mine are all just one colour. Don't they brighten up your day
August 8th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A beautiful flower and combination of colours a great capture and details Heather.
August 8th, 2023
Pyrrhula
That make two. I like them too. Great close up. Fav.
August 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close