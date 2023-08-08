Previous
Just Because by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 782

Just Because

A daylily- just because I love the colours!
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
It’s especially nice to take photos of daylilies because they are beautiful but the actual flowers only last a day so a phot prolongs the enjoyment.
August 8th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
I love the two tones Heather, mine are all just one colour. Don't they brighten up your day
August 8th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A beautiful flower and combination of colours a great capture and details Heather.
August 8th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
That make two. I like them too. Great close up. Fav.
August 8th, 2023  
