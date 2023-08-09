Sign up
Previous
Photo 783
The Magic of Sunlight
In the sunlight, even the ordinary takes on a special beauty- a cabbage white butterfly on a sedum
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
783
photos
57
followers
29
following
214% complete
View this month »
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th August 2023 4:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
cabbage white
Jo Worboys
Such a beautiful picture Heather. Subtle colours and tones and a soft background. Instant fav !
August 9th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Wonderful capture the flower and beautiful white butterfly go so well together.
August 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
