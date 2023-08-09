Previous
The Magic of Sunlight by 365projectorgheatherb
The Magic of Sunlight

In the sunlight, even the ordinary takes on a special beauty- a cabbage white butterfly on a sedum
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Such a beautiful picture Heather. Subtle colours and tones and a soft background. Instant fav !
August 9th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Wonderful capture the flower and beautiful white butterfly go so well together.
August 9th, 2023  
