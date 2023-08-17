Sign up
Photo 791
Still Summer
Bees and coneflowers- summer is still with us.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th August 2023 4:09am
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
bee
,
summer
,
black-eyed susans
,
orange coneflowers
