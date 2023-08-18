Previous
Simple Pleasures by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 792

Simple Pleasures

Meet Gigi: she is one year old, and she loves to chase and retrieve her blue ball. Aww- simple pleasures!
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Not only for the dog this is a simple pleasures. Great capture and attention on simlpe pleasures of life. Fav.
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise