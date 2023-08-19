Previous
All in a Summer Day by Heather
All in a Summer Day

Sun, a cabbage white, and the yellow flowers of a silver ragwort (aka "dusty miller")- all in a summer day!
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful capture and focus. against a lovely bokeh background ! I love this little plant , but have never heard it called "dusty miller" what a delightful and apt name! fav
August 19th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Perfect depiction of summer!
August 19th, 2023  
Heather ace
@beryl Doing a little google search here, but I can't find out why it has the name "dusty miller, " but I probably won't forget this one :)
August 19th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Beautiful focus , close up and capture. Fav.
August 19th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A lovely capture with the beautiful butterfly and bokeh.
August 19th, 2023  
