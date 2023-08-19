Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 793
All in a Summer Day
Sun, a cabbage white, and the yellow flowers of a silver ragwort (aka "dusty miller")- all in a summer day!
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
793
photos
57
followers
29
following
217% complete
View this month »
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
793
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th August 2023 5:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
dusty miller
,
cabbage white
,
silver ragwort
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful capture and focus. against a lovely bokeh background ! I love this little plant , but have never heard it called "dusty miller" what a delightful and apt name! fav
August 19th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Perfect depiction of summer!
August 19th, 2023
Heather
ace
@beryl
Doing a little google search here, but I can't find out why it has the name "dusty miller, " but I probably won't forget this one :)
August 19th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Beautiful focus , close up and capture. Fav.
August 19th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A lovely capture with the beautiful butterfly and bokeh.
August 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close