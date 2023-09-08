Sign up
Photo 813
Transitioning
Purple coneflowers- still lovely, as they transition.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th September 2023 5:18am
Tags
summer
,
echinacea
,
purple coneflower
Heather
ace
@ludwigsdiana
would this be an example of wabi sabi?
September 8th, 2023
Pyrrhula
A beautuful focus and close up of this pretty flower. Fav.
September 8th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Beautiful
September 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot as the petals wither away leaving the lovely pincushion centre holding all the seeds!
September 8th, 2023
