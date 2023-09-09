Sign up
Photo 814
Still Here
Cooler weather with hints of autumn here and there, but bees and garden phlox are still with us.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
bee
pink
summer
garden phlox
