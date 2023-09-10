Previous
Not a Goldfinch! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 815

Not a Goldfinch!

When I noticed the stems of the cosmos shaking, I hoped I would see a goldfinch. But no- this is who I saw- this little mouse climbing on the cosmos, making every effort, and successfully, to reach the seeds.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Fabulous collage FAV!
September 10th, 2023  
Speedwell
Sweet
September 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful Heather - what super images and collage ! fav
September 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How fabulous Heather fav
September 10th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great tripitch of this cute mouse climbing in the flower branches. . Fav.
September 10th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Cute
September 10th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Sweet collage! Love it!
September 10th, 2023  
