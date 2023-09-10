Sign up
Photo 815
Not a Goldfinch!
When I noticed the stems of the cosmos shaking, I hoped I would see a goldfinch. But no- this is who I saw- this little mouse climbing on the cosmos, making every effort, and successfully, to reach the seeds.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
mouse
summer
cosmos
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Fabulous collage FAV!
September 10th, 2023
Speedwell
Sweet
September 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful Heather - what super images and collage ! fav
September 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How fabulous Heather fav
September 10th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great tripitch of this cute mouse climbing in the flower branches. . Fav.
September 10th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Cute
September 10th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Sweet collage! Love it!
September 10th, 2023
