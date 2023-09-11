Sign up
Photo 816
Double Treasure
My lucky day- two monarch butterflies at one time!
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
summer
,
butterfly bush
,
buddleja
,
monarch butterflies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Heather you are so lucky in finding all these beautiful butterflies to photograph. Such a stunning focus and clarity of the butterflies and buddleia and dof ! fav
September 11th, 2023
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thanks so much, Beryl! When I first visited the buddleja today, there were no butterflies at all. But on my way home, I dropped by again, and there they were! :)
September 11th, 2023
Julie Ryan
That is special!
September 11th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice capture of your two butterflies.
September 11th, 2023
