Double Treasure by 365projectorgheatherb
Double Treasure

My lucky day- two monarch butterflies at one time!
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Heather you are so lucky in finding all these beautiful butterflies to photograph. Such a stunning focus and clarity of the butterflies and buddleia and dof ! fav
September 11th, 2023  
Heather ace
@beryl Thanks so much, Beryl! When I first visited the buddleja today, there were no butterflies at all. But on my way home, I dropped by again, and there they were! :)
September 11th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
That is special!
September 11th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice capture of your two butterflies.
September 11th, 2023  
