Previous
Photo 817
Modesty has its Beauty
The modesty of a cabbage white butterfly has its own beauty.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
4
4
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
purple
summer
sage
cabbage white butterfly
Jo Worboys
And so nice with those purple flowers as a backdrop. Instant fav Heather
September 12th, 2023
Pyrrhula
You are doing a great job by capture all those beautiful butterflies and flowers . Fav.
September 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
We do not always appreciate the beauty of the cabbage white, but here she looks magnificent on the purple lavender against the dark background - great focus and dof, bokeh. fav
September 12th, 2023
essiesue
This is stunning with the dark background setting off the beauty of the butterfly and flower. FAV
September 12th, 2023
