Modesty has its Beauty by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 817

Modesty has its Beauty

The modesty of a cabbage white butterfly has its own beauty.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Heather

Jo Worboys
And so nice with those purple flowers as a backdrop. Instant fav Heather
September 12th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
You are doing a great job by capture all those beautiful butterflies and flowers . Fav.
September 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
We do not always appreciate the beauty of the cabbage white, but here she looks magnificent on the purple lavender against the dark background - great focus and dof, bokeh. fav
September 12th, 2023  
essiesue
This is stunning with the dark background setting off the beauty of the butterfly and flower. FAV
September 12th, 2023  
