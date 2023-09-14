Previous
Just a Start

Just a start (an early one, I hope)
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost
A great find and capture with lovely bokeh and colours well captured.
September 14th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A great shot ofthose nice colored and sun lighted leaves and the branches of the tree. Fav,
September 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A great find - early? I love to see the Autumn colours , but I am not quite ready yet!!! A lovely shot with the rich copper leaves against the bokeh of light, foliage and sky! fav
September 14th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon
It’s starting!
September 14th, 2023  
