Perfect for You and Me by 365projectorgheatherb
Perfect for You and Me

A beautiful sunny day with a clear blue sky and moderate temperatures in the low 20s- just perfect! This morning glory thinks so too (just a little projection on my part :)
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely photo with beautiful light and colours
September 15th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Perfect light
September 15th, 2023  
