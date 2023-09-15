Sign up
Photo 820
Perfect for You and Me
A beautiful sunny day with a clear blue sky and moderate temperatures in the low 20s- just perfect! This morning glory thinks so too (just a little projection on my part :)
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
820
photos
56
followers
28
following
224% complete
View this month »
813
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th September 2023 3:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
summer
,
morning glory
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely photo with beautiful light and colours
September 15th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Perfect light
September 15th, 2023
