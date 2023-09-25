Sign up
Previous
Photo 830
The Last Ones
Still a few of these around- good for bees and the rest of us.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
2
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
830
photos
55
followers
28
following
227% complete
View this month »
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
830
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th September 2023 6:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
autumn
,
coneflower
,
echinacea
Dawn
ace
Beautiful fav
September 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful shot - so good to still have flowers for the bees to visit as we approach October! Great focus colour and detail and dof! fav
September 25th, 2023
