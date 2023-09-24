Sign up
Photo 829
The View from Here
I imagined- if I were looking out this window-
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
Jo Worboys
Your Autumn tones are really starting to show now, beautiful
September 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful colours
September 24th, 2023
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
@Dawn
Thank you, Jo and Dawn. I do love the autumn colours, but they bring a reminder of the next season :( I'll try not to think about that :)
September 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ah yes, what would you have seen? Such fabulous autumn colours.
September 24th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
that is beautiful. a perfect fall capture
September 24th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Oh my, looks like Autumn has arrived! beautiful leaves
September 24th, 2023
