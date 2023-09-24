Previous
The View from Here by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 829

The View from Here

I imagined- if I were looking out this window-
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Your Autumn tones are really starting to show now, beautiful
September 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful colours
September 24th, 2023  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys @Dawn Thank you, Jo and Dawn. I do love the autumn colours, but they bring a reminder of the next season :( I'll try not to think about that :)
September 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ah yes, what would you have seen? Such fabulous autumn colours.
September 24th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
that is beautiful. a perfect fall capture
September 24th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Oh my, looks like Autumn has arrived! beautiful leaves
September 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise