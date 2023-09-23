Previous
Catching the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 828

Catching the Sun

By coincidence, Sue @susiemc and I had a little discussion about cardinals today. And voila: this female cardinal came across my path. Joanne @gardencat, do you know why she looks so scruffy? Is she molting?
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Julie Ryan
I cannot see the bird, but lovely autumn shot
September 23rd, 2023  
Heather ace
@julie Thank you, Julie. I actually made a mistake with my posting. I posted my photo from yesterday. Now, here is the bird :)
September 23rd, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Oh there it is! Nice capture
September 23rd, 2023  
Yao RL ace
haha, so surprised when @julie said she cannot see the bird. now I get it, it is a beautiful bird.
September 23rd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A beautiful close up capture of this nice bird. Fav.
September 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely find and capture albeit a little scruffy ,Such beautiful soft colours !
September 23rd, 2023  
