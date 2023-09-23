Sign up
Previous
Photo 828
Catching the Sun
By coincidence, Sue
@susiemc
and I had a little discussion about cardinals today. And voila: this female cardinal came across my path. Joanne
@gardencat
, do you know why she looks so scruffy? Is she molting?
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
6
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
828
photos
55
followers
28
following
226% complete
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd September 2023 4:44am
Tags
bird
,
autumn
,
cardinal
Julie Ryan
I cannot see the bird, but lovely autumn shot
September 23rd, 2023
Heather
ace
@julie
Thank you, Julie. I actually made a mistake with my posting. I posted my photo from yesterday. Now, here is the bird :)
September 23rd, 2023
Julie Ryan
Oh there it is! Nice capture
September 23rd, 2023
Yao RL
ace
haha, so surprised when
@julie
said she cannot see the bird. now I get it, it is a beautiful bird.
September 23rd, 2023
Pyrrhula
A beautiful close up capture of this nice bird. Fav.
September 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely find and capture albeit a little scruffy ,Such beautiful soft colours !
September 23rd, 2023
