Previous
Photo 827
Autumn on Campus
A beautiful sunny day to enjoy autumn on campus. The leaves are definitely starting to change now.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
827
photos
55
followers
28
following
226% complete
View this month »
820
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd September 2023 6:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
campus
,
candid
,
victoria college u of t
Dawn
ace
Beautiful colour in the leaves
September 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What lovely Autumn sun enhancing the leaves as they start to change to their Autumn colours!
September 23rd, 2023
