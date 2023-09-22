Previous
Autumn on Campus by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 827

Autumn on Campus

A beautiful sunny day to enjoy autumn on campus. The leaves are definitely starting to change now.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Beautiful colour in the leaves
September 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What lovely Autumn sun enhancing the leaves as they start to change to their Autumn colours!
September 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise