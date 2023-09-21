Previous
Little Suns

"False sunflowers" (according to my plant ID app), but real splashes of sunny yellow.
Heather

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon
Super, I think you have provided an answer for me. This morning while out walking I found some yellow flowers that looked like they should be blackeyed susans but they had light coloured centres not the usual dark ones. I was wondering what they were but I think they were the same as these.
September 22nd, 2023  
