Photo 826
Little Suns
"False sunflowers" (according to my plant ID app), but real splashes of sunny yellow.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
yellow
,
autumn
,
summer
,
false sunflowers
Joanne Diochon
ace
Super, I think you have provided an answer for me. This morning while out walking I found some yellow flowers that looked like they should be blackeyed susans but they had light coloured centres not the usual dark ones. I was wondering what they were but I think they were the same as these.
September 22nd, 2023
