Photo 825
Autumn's Arrival
Summer move over- autumn is near (following the astronomical change of the seasons vs. the meteorological change, which actually makes more sense to me.)
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1
1
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
825
photos
55
followers
28
following
226% complete
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th September 2023 6:00am
Tags
summer
,
autumn leaves
,
ohio buckeye
Lesley
Beautiful light on these pretty leaves
September 20th, 2023
