Previous
Stained Glass in the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 824

Stained Glass in the Sun

I can't get enough of these beauties (and I'm thrilled whenever I spot them.) I love how the monarch's markings are like stained glass.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise