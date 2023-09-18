Sign up
Previous
Photo 823
Fast Asleep
A nice spot for this bee to have a sleep on a cloudy and groggy day.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
purple
,
bee
,
summer
,
butterfly bush
,
buddleja
Pyrrhula
Like this series of the insects on the flowers. Fav.
September 18th, 2023
