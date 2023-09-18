Previous
Fast Asleep by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 823

Fast Asleep

A nice spot for this bee to have a sleep on a cloudy and groggy day.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Like this series of the insects on the flowers. Fav.
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise