Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 822
Mystery Butterfly
This butterfly is new to me. Does anyone know what kind it is? Its open wings are blue-ish in colour. It's a pretty little thing, even without an identity. (p.s. mystery solved- this is a "European common blue.")
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
822
photos
56
followers
28
following
225% complete
View this month »
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th September 2023 5:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
sage
,
european common blue butterfly
Pyrrhula
Awesome colors and textures of the butterfly. Great capture of the beautiful flower too. Fav.
September 17th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Really pretty, love the focus and colors
September 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a little beauty and beautifully captured - great focus , colour and bokeh ! fav
September 17th, 2023
Heather
ace
@pyrrhula
@julie
@beryl
Thank you! Mystery solved thanks to some google sleuthing. This is a "European common blue.' (Another learning opportunity thanks to 365 :)
September 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Well done - I was going to suggest - common blue but was not sure - great shot as they move around so swiftly 🦋🦋
September 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close