Mystery Butterfly by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 822

Mystery Butterfly

This butterfly is new to me. Does anyone know what kind it is? Its open wings are blue-ish in colour. It's a pretty little thing, even without an identity. (p.s. mystery solved- this is a "European common blue.")
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
Awesome colors and textures of the butterfly. Great capture of the beautiful flower too. Fav.
September 17th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Really pretty, love the focus and colors
September 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a little beauty and beautifully captured - great focus , colour and bokeh ! fav
September 17th, 2023  
Heather ace
@pyrrhula @julie @beryl Thank you! Mystery solved thanks to some google sleuthing. This is a "European common blue.' (Another learning opportunity thanks to 365 :)
September 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@365projectorgheatherb Well done - I was going to suggest - common blue but was not sure - great shot as they move around so swiftly 🦋🦋
September 18th, 2023  
