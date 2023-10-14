Previous
A Little Lift by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 849

A Little Lift

A green ash turning its autumn yellow gives a little lift to Saturday errands on an overcast day.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Dawn ace
A nice shot
October 14th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Looks a busy place and nicely decorated with the trees. Fav.
October 14th, 2023  
