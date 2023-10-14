Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 849
A Little Lift
A green ash turning its autumn yellow gives a little lift to Saturday errands on an overcast day.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
849
photos
57
followers
28
following
232% complete
View this month »
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th October 2023 5:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
trees
,
autumn
,
candid
,
colour
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
October 14th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Looks a busy place and nicely decorated with the trees. Fav.
October 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close