Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 850
Standing Tall
A stand of white birch (aka "paper birch") with many of their leaves already gone. The autumn leaves are quite uneven this year, with some leaves gone, some turning, and some still summer green.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
850
photos
57
followers
28
following
232% complete
View this month »
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th October 2023 12:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
white birch
,
paper birch
Yao RL
ace
Love the white branches.
October 15th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the Fall colored leaves of the birch trees. Fav.
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close