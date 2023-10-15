Standing Tall

Previous
A stand of white birch (aka "paper birch") with many of their leaves already gone. The autumn leaves are quite uneven this year, with some leaves gone, some turning, and some still summer green.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Yao RL ace
Love the white branches.
October 15th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the Fall colored leaves of the birch trees. Fav.
October 15th, 2023  
