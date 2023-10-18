Previous
Wind Dance by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 853

Wind Dance

Not many leaves left on this red maple, but they looked lovely blowing in the wind.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the autumn leaves.
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise