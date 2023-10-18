Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 853
Wind Dance
Not many leaves left on this red maple, but they looked lovely blowing in the wind.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
853
photos
58
followers
28
following
233% complete
View this month »
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
18th October 2023 4:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
red maple
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the autumn leaves.
October 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close