Crossing the Bridge by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 852

Crossing the Bridge

A beautiful sunny day with another maple in its full glory.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon
You found a beautiful one here, such vibrant leaves.
October 17th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great candid and capture of this nice sunny day in the park and that beautiful colored tree. Fav.
October 17th, 2023  
