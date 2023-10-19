Sign up
Previous
Photo 854
Did They Notice?
An autumn maple tree makes the day special (for me, anyhow. I'm not sure about the students or the squirrel)
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
3
2
Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
trees
colours
autumn
candid
u of t
Lesley
Haha all in their own little worlds. Lovely colours of the trees.
October 19th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great capture and find of the squirrel. Funny and fav.
October 19th, 2023
Islandgirl
Love the fall colours on the maple tree!
October 19th, 2023
