Photo 862
Red Maple Row
A beautiful row of red maples (the species name, not just the colour).
@susiemc
Sue, you see my point: I would take your cattle over all these cars any day! -:)
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
862
photos
58
followers
28
following
3
365
Canon EOS M5
27th October 2023 3:57am
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
red maples
