Autumn Run by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 863

Autumn Run

Sunny and 13 degrees- a perfect day for taking in the autumn leaves (or going for a run)
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Dawn ace
A lovely Autumn scene
October 28th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
I would walk slowly. So I can enjoy the autumn light , colors and mood more. Fav.
October 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely Autumn scene - park-land, trees, and sunlight - what more would you want in the end of October!
October 28th, 2023  
