Previous
Photo 863
Autumn Run
Sunny and 13 degrees- a perfect day for taking in the autumn leaves (or going for a run)
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
trees
colours
autumn
candid
white oak
Dawn
ace
A lovely Autumn scene
October 28th, 2023
Pyrrhula
I would walk slowly. So I can enjoy the autumn light , colors and mood more. Fav.
October 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely Autumn scene - park-land, trees, and sunlight - what more would you want in the end of October!
October 28th, 2023
