A Lift to the Day by 365projectorgheatherb
A Lift to the Day

The yellow leaves of a honey locust behind Old City Hall give a little lift to a cold, grey drizzly day.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lovely tree , the golden yellow leaves against the black trunk and branches is so beautiful !
October 30th, 2023  
Lesley
Stunning autumn colours, and a lovely building behind
October 30th, 2023  
