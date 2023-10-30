Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 865
A Lift to the Day
The yellow leaves of a honey locust behind Old City Hall give a little lift to a cold, grey drizzly day.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
865
photos
58
followers
28
following
236% complete
View this month »
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th October 2023 4:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
old city hall
,
honey locust
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely tree , the golden yellow leaves against the black trunk and branches is so beautiful !
October 30th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Stunning autumn colours, and a lovely building behind
October 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close