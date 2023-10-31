Sign up
Previous
Photo 866
The Show-Off
A red maple tree with a few remaining leaves showing off in the sunlight today.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
3
1
365
Canon EOS M5
31st October 2023 4:57am
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
red maple
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely autumn colours
October 31st, 2023
