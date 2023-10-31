Previous
The Show-Off by 365projectorgheatherb
The Show-Off

A red maple tree with a few remaining leaves showing off in the sunlight today.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely autumn colours
October 31st, 2023  
