Previous
Photo 867
A Burst of Honey
A burst of honey locust trees in a condo courtyard. How could I not stop to take a photo!
@365projectorgjoworboys
Jo, here's the next best thing to sending you a honey locust sapling :)
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
867
photos
58
followers
28
following
237% complete
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
Views
2
Comments

1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st November 2023 3:35am
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
honey locusts
Jo Worboys
Ooh instant fav aren't they a wonderful colour. Honey is just the right word for it and great lighting too.
November 1st, 2023
