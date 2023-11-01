Previous
A Burst of Honey by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 867

A Burst of Honey

A burst of honey locust trees in a condo courtyard. How could I not stop to take a photo!

@365projectorgjoworboys Jo, here's the next best thing to sending you a honey locust sapling :)
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Ooh instant fav aren't they a wonderful colour. Honey is just the right word for it and great lighting too.
November 1st, 2023  
