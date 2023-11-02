Full Display

Previous
A norway maple in full autumn display with a little photobomber on the bench (black squirrels are everywhere!)
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
*lynn ace
Such a beautiful yellow tree and leaves on the ground. Interesting that the other trees are still green.
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a glorious yellow tree! It stands out among the green trees , yet there is such a good carpet of fallen golden leaves!
November 2nd, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Beautiful! And I like that little photobomber! (although I know that squirrels can be a pest)
November 2nd, 2023  
