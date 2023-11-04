Previous
Red Leaves, Grey Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 870

Red Leaves, Grey Day

A sumac bush with lots of red leaves to brighten a grey day.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
238% complete

Photo Details

Ian George ace
Nature certainly brightens a dull day. Beautiful shot Heather
November 4th, 2023  
Heather ace
@nodrognai Thanks, Ian! Wonderful to see you!
November 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and glossy colour ! Its been such a grey day here too - and raining all day !
November 4th, 2023  
