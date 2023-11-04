Sign up
Previous
Photo 870
Red Leaves, Grey Day
A sumac bush with lots of red leaves to brighten a grey day.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
3
1
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
870
photos
58
followers
28
following
238% complete
View this month »
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
870
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th November 2023 4:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
colours
,
autumn
,
fragrant sumac
Ian George
Nature certainly brightens a dull day. Beautiful shot Heather
November 4th, 2023
Heather
@nodrognai
Thanks, Ian! Wonderful to see you!
November 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beautiful and glossy colour ! Its been such a grey day here too - and raining all day !
November 4th, 2023
