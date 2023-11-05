Sign up
Photo 871
Getting a Grip
An amazing tangle of tree roots- anything to survive!
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th November 2023 1:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
nordheimer ravine
Ian George
ace
A fascinating shot, I can just imagine the roots reaching out and tripping you up Heather.
November 5th, 2023
Heather
ace
@nodrognai
Ha! That's almost true, Ian. I did trip and stumble around the roots as I was trying for this shot :)
November 5th, 2023
Pyrrhula
A beautiful wood scene and tree roots capture, Fav.
November 5th, 2023
