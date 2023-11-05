Previous
Getting a Grip by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 871

Getting a Grip

An amazing tangle of tree roots- anything to survive!
5th November 2023

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Ian George ace
A fascinating shot, I can just imagine the roots reaching out and tripping you up Heather.
November 5th, 2023  
Heather ace
@nodrognai Ha! That's almost true, Ian. I did trip and stumble around the roots as I was trying for this shot :)
November 5th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A beautiful wood scene and tree roots capture, Fav.
November 5th, 2023  
