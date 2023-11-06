Sign up
Previous
Photo 872
Ravine Walk
A perfect day (yesterday) for a walk through the ravine.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
7
3
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
candid
,
nordheimer ravine
wendy frost
ace
A lovely capture and Autumn day. I noticed the trees are now getting bare as the days go by.
November 6th, 2023
Heather
ace
@wendyfrost
Thank you, Wendy. And you're right (here, but maybe you mean in the UK): trees are now getting bare (although some are oddly still quite full and green). The wind and rain that we had today will have brought down many leaves as well. Winter is closing in, I'm afraid :(
November 6th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Many of our trees are still green and leaf fall has hardly started in our area ( East Anglia) compared to yours.
November 6th, 2023
Ian George
ace
A lovely depiction of a couple enjoying an Autumnal walk
November 6th, 2023
Pyrrhula
It shows off. Looks like you all right. Fav.
November 6th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
That looks gorgeous. I'm kicking myself for not getting out there yesterday. This morning was not at all appealing for an outdoor walk.
November 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful capture ! Love to see the couple , enjoying the Autumn sun as they stroll along the lane, Nicely framed by the wonderful tree to the left, - fav
November 6th, 2023
Many of our trees are still green and leaf fall has hardly started in our area ( East Anglia) compared to yours.