Ravine Walk by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 872

Ravine Walk

A perfect day (yesterday) for a walk through the ravine.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
238% complete

wendy frost ace
A lovely capture and Autumn day. I noticed the trees are now getting bare as the days go by.
November 6th, 2023  
Heather ace
@wendyfrost Thank you, Wendy. And you're right (here, but maybe you mean in the UK): trees are now getting bare (although some are oddly still quite full and green). The wind and rain that we had today will have brought down many leaves as well. Winter is closing in, I'm afraid :(
November 6th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Many of our trees are still green and leaf fall has hardly started in our area ( East Anglia) compared to yours.
November 6th, 2023  
Ian George ace
A lovely depiction of a couple enjoying an Autumnal walk
November 6th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
It shows off. Looks like you all right. Fav.
November 6th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
That looks gorgeous. I'm kicking myself for not getting out there yesterday. This morning was not at all appealing for an outdoor walk.
November 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful capture ! Love to see the couple , enjoying the Autumn sun as they stroll along the lane, Nicely framed by the wonderful tree to the left, - fav
November 6th, 2023  
