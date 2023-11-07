Previous
Finding Colour by 365projectorgheatherb
Finding Colour

On a quest to find colour on this dreary November day. A few remaining leaves on an amur maple did the trick.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada.
Pyrrhula
Great find of those nice colored leaves in a big city. Fav.
November 7th, 2023  
