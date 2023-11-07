Sign up
Photo 873
Finding Colour
On a quest to find colour on this dreary November day. A few remaining leaves on an amur maple did the trick.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
7th November 2023 5:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
amur maple
Pyrrhula
Great find of those nice colored leaves in a big city. Fav.
November 7th, 2023
