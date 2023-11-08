Previous
Meeting of the Seasons by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 874

Meeting of the Seasons

Freezing rain with bits of snow today- in case we thought we could avoid winter.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Brrrrrh! so winter is anon! But what a lovely find and capture ! Love the rich red tones of the Autumn leaf ,but a reminder of Winter with the snowy freezing hail and snow ! fav
November 8th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Great shot. Looks pretty
November 8th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Oh no! I don't want snow and ice, but a bit cooler would be nice (up into the high 80's again today, here in Houston!)
November 8th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A great capture of you winter season treasures. Fav.
November 8th, 2023  
