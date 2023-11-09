Sign up
Previous
Photo 875
The Winner
A sweetgum tree in the sunlight (autumn won out over winter today!)
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
4
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
875
photos
58
followers
28
following
239% complete
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th November 2023 5:35am
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
sweetgum
Wendy Stout
ace
Lovely colours
November 9th, 2023
Ian George
ace
It certainly is a striking colour, beautifully captured Heather.
November 9th, 2023
Heather
ace
@nodrognai
@wendystoutThank
you, Ian and Wendy! The leaves of this tree are quite amazing. An individual leaf can be tri (or more)-coloured. I'll try to capture this another day :)
November 9th, 2023
Jo Worboys
I've never heard of this tree, it does have great autumn leaves though
November 9th, 2023
