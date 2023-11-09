Previous
The Winner by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 875

The Winner

A sweetgum tree in the sunlight (autumn won out over winter today!)
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy Stout ace
Lovely colours
November 9th, 2023  
Ian George ace
It certainly is a striking colour, beautifully captured Heather.
November 9th, 2023  
Heather ace
@nodrognai @wendystoutThank you, Ian and Wendy! The leaves of this tree are quite amazing. An individual leaf can be tri (or more)-coloured. I'll try to capture this another day :)
November 9th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
I've never heard of this tree, it does have great autumn leaves though
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise