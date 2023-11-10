Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 876
Sweetgum, Full View
A sweetgum tree, full view. I only recently discovered the sweetgum. I love how the leaves can be so many different colours all on one tree.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
876
photos
58
followers
28
following
240% complete
View this month »
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th November 2023 6:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
sweetgum tree
Jo Worboys
Such vibrant colours a wonderful find and capture Heather.
November 10th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
It certainly is beautiful. Great shot.
November 10th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great shot of this beautiful fall colored tree. Fav,
November 10th, 2023
Ian George
ace
Wonderful variety of colours to be seen
November 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close