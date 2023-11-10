Previous
Sweetgum, Full View by 365projectorgheatherb
Sweetgum, Full View

A sweetgum tree, full view. I only recently discovered the sweetgum. I love how the leaves can be so many different colours all on one tree.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Such vibrant colours a wonderful find and capture Heather.
November 10th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
It certainly is beautiful. Great shot.
November 10th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great shot of this beautiful fall colored tree. Fav,
November 10th, 2023  
Ian George ace
Wonderful variety of colours to be seen
November 10th, 2023  
